Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Unavailable against Capitals
Bemstrom (upper body) won't suit up for Monday's matchup against the Capitals, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
The 20-year-old winger suffered this injury during Saturday's loss to the Panthers, and it'll allow Alexander Wennberg to re-enter the lineup. Bemstrom has performed well in his first NHL season, registering nine points over 28 games while averaging 10:47 of ice time. The rookie will aim to return for Thursday's matchup against the Penguins.
