Bemstrom was called up by Columbus on Wednesday.

Bemstrom has 10 goals and 14 points in eight contests with AHL Cleveland this season. He's also recorded three markers and four points in 12 appearances with Columbus. Cole Sillinger (upper body) was placed on the injured reserve list in a corresponding move. Between Sillinger's injury and Eric Robinson being traded from the Blue Jackets to Buffalo on Wednesday, Bemstrom will likely draw into the lineup Thursday versus the Islanders.