Bemstrom was promoted from the taxi squad to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game versus the Blackhawks.
Bemstrom is expected to suit up for the first time since Jan. 21. He should draw into the bottom six. The 21-year-old played in the first five games of the year, averaging 11:49 of ice time per contest and totaling seven shots on net, four hits and three blocked shots.
