Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Will miss prospect tournament

Bemstrom suffered a facial injury during offseason training that will sideline him for the Traverse City prospects tournament, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Despite sitting out the tournament, Bemstrom is expected to be ready for training camp. The young winger figures to get an extend look from the Jackets and could be in line for a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night verus Toronto on Oct. 4. If the 20-year-old doesn't make the NHL squad, the expectation is he will return to Sweden for the upcoming season rather than play in the minors with AHL Cleveland.