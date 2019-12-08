Play

Bemstrom (upper body) left and won't return to Saturday's game versus the Panthers.

Bemstrom was crosschecked near the end of the second period and forced to leave the game as a result. He played 7:18 before departing. Expect the Blue Jackets to issue an update on his status after Saturday's contest. Columbus' next game goes down Monday when it faces the Capitals in Washington.

