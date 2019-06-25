Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson: Accepts qualifying offer
Robinson has accepted the Blue Jackets' qualifying offer.
Robinson failed to impress at the NHL level last season, going scoreless in 13 appearances, but he showed some promise while skating for the Blue Jackets' AHL affiliate, notching 12 goals and 24 points in 45 games. The 24-year-old forward will likely once again spend the majority of the upcoming campaign in the minors, but he should also get the occasional look with the Blue Jackets when they're dealing with injuries up front.
