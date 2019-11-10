The Blue Jackets called up Robinson from AHL Cleveland on Sunday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Robinson has seen action in 14 NHL games in his career, and has yet to pick up his first point. The Princeton product could slot into the lineup as early as Tuesday's game against Montreal, as Nick Foligno is set for a disciplinary hearing with the league for his elbow to Colorado's Pierre-Edouard Ebellmare in Saturday's game.