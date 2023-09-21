Robinson (upper body) took the ice for Thursday's practice at Blue Jackets camp, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Robinson missed the last three games of 2022-23 with the injury, but it was never a long-term concern. The 28-year-old winger eclipsed the 20-point mark for the second year in a row with 12 goals and 12 assists in 72 games, but he'll likely be confined to a bottom-six role in 2023-24.