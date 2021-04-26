Robinson scored twice in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.
Robinson's tallies twice put the Blue Jackets ahead, but they couldn't make the lead stick either time. The 25-year-old winger has a career-high 14 points (seven goals, seven helpers) with 63 shots on net, 87 hits and a plus-4 rating through 50 contests this year.
