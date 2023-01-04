Robinson (upper body) was unable to finish Tuesday's game versus the Senators, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Robinson took a hit in the third period and didn't return to the contest. An update wasn't provided after the game, so it's unclear if he'll be able to suit up for Thursday's game versus the Capitals. If he can't, Carson Meyer would likely draw into the lineup.
