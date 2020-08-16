Robinson scored a goal on one shot and had one hit in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 3.
Robinson followed his own shot and knocked home a loose puck from the bottom of the left faceoff circle, drawing Columbus to within 3-2 just 1:37 into the third period. It was the first career NHL playoff point for the 25-year-old, who logged just over 10 minutes of ice time. Robinson had seven goals and five assists in 50 games during the regular season, his first full year as an NHLer.
