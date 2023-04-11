Robinson (upper body) is day-to-day and isn't expected to play Tuesday against Philadelphia, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Robinson was injured in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Rangers. Columbus brought up Carson Meyer and Trey Fix-Wolansky on Tuesday to fill out the forward group.
