Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson: Deemed day-to-day
Robinson (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's matchup with Detroit, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.
Robinson is evidently still feeling the effects of the shot he blocked during Tuesday's win over the Panthers. If he's unable to go Friday, Kevin Stenlund will draw into the lineup against the Red Wings.
