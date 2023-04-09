Robinson (upper body) didn't return to Saturday's game versus the Rangers after taking a hit from Niko Mikkola, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Even in the last week of the season, the Blue Jackets can't catch a break with injuries. Robinson should be considered day-to-day heading into Tuesday's game versus the Flyers.
