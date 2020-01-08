Play

Robinson scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Robinson went seven games without a point and 10 without scoring prior to Tuesday's tally. The 24-year-old now has nine points, 32 shots on goal and 43 hits through 24 appearances. He'll likely remain in a bottom-six role until the Blue Jackets get some healthy bodies back.

