Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson: Ends drought with goal
Robinson scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.
Robinson went seven games without a point and 10 without scoring prior to Tuesday's tally. The 24-year-old now has nine points, 32 shots on goal and 43 hits through 24 appearances. He'll likely remain in a bottom-six role until the Blue Jackets get some healthy bodies back.
