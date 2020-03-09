Play

Robinson scored a goal and added two hits in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

Robinson's tally at 19:32 of the second period stood as the game-winner Sunday. The 24-year-old winger snapped a six-game point drought with the tally. He's up to 12 points, 79 hits and 69 shots through 50 appearances in his first full NHL season.

