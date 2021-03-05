Robinson scored a goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Robinson deflected a shot from Boone Jenner past Stars goalie Anton Khudobin for the Blue Jackets' third tally. It was Robinson's fourth goal in 25 contests. He's added four helpers, 39 shots on net and 42 hits. Robinson mostly sees bottom-six usage, but he was on a line with Nick Foligno and Boone Jenner for Thursday's game.