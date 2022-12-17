Robinson (illness) will be back in the lineup Saturday against Boston, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Robinson, who sat out Thursday's game against Tampa Bay,has recorded nine points, 33 shots on goal and 41 hits in 27 games this season. He will replace Liam Foudy in the lineup Saturday.
