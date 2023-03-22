Robinson tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime win over Washington.
Robinson got the Blue Jackets on the board with a goal late in the first period before adding an assist on an Adam Boqvist tally in the third. The 27-year-old Robinson had gone eight games without recording a point prior to Tuesday's contest. He's up to nine goals and 20 points through 63 games this season while playing on Columbus' fourth line.
