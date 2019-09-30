Robinson was assigned to AHL Cleveland on Monday.

Robinson had a decent preseason with one goal and four shots on net through two games. The 24-year-old still has a lot to prove before he can secure a full-time role with the big club. Last season, Robinson suited up for 13 NHL games and didn't record a point. He'll likely stay in the minors unless injuries surface with the Blue Jackets.

