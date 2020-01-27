Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson: Inks contract extension
Robinson agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with Columbus on Monday.
Perhaps of biggest significance for Robinson's new deal is the fact that it will be a one-way contract once it kicks in for the 2020-21 campaign. making it harder for him to be sent to the minors. In 31 appearances this season, the winger tallied five goals, four assists and 40 shots while logging 10:54 of ice time per game. Even with his spot in the lineup more secure moving forward, the New Jersey native figures to remain in a bottom-six role, though could get the occasional promotion due to injuries.
