Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson: Makes professional debut in 2017-18

Robinson made his NHL debut but played in just one game in 2017-18, after scoring 31 points (17 goals, 14 assists) in NCAA play for Princeton.

After being signed March 26 following the conclusion of his collegiate career, Robinson was able to travel and practice with the team and appeared in the season finale against Nashville, but was relegated to the press box for the playoffs. Robinson served as the captain for Princeton his senior year and led the team to a NCAA Tournament birth, and is known for his two-way game and strong skating ability. Although it's unlikely Robinson will make the roster out of training camp, he'll be on a two-way deal and can be recalled at any time during the 2018-19 season.