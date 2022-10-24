Robinson scored Sunday, leading the Blue Jackets to a 5-1 victory over the Rangers.

Robinson, who reached 10 goals for the first time in five seasons, aims to increase the Blue Jackets' fourth-line production. The 27-year-old left winger has yet to deliver consistently, however. Robinson produced a career-high 27 points in 67 outings last season, but he entered Sunday with just one helper. Robinson scored on his lone shot, after failing to generate a shot during his previous two games. He drew blanks despite 25:31 of combined ice time.