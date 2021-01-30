Robinson scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Robinson gave the Blue Jackets a 2-0 lead 3:39 into the second period, and that stood as the game-winning tally. The 25-year-old winger is up to two goals and four points through nine contests. He's added 15 shots on goal, 15 hits and a plus-2 rating while mostly working in a fourth-line role.