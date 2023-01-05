Robinson (upper body) is not practicing Thursday, according to Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch.
Robinson was injured in Tuesday's game against Ottawa, after taking a big hit in the third period. He has three goals and 10 points in 34 games and is unlikely to play against the Capitals on Thursday, He will likely be replaced by Carsen Meyer.
