Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson: Notches helper in win
Robinson picked up an assist in Monday's win over the Capitals.
The winger set up Ryan Murray in the second period en route to a 5-2 victory. Robinson scored three goals in four games after being called up Nov. 9, but he hadn't found the scoresheet since until Monday's helper. The 24-year-old should continue to bounce between the fourth line and the press box.
