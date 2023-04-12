Robinson (upper body) will not play in the Jackets' final two games, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports Wednesday.

Robinson will see his season end having played in a career-high 72 contests in which he tallied 12 goals, 12 assists and 98 shots while averaging 13:57 of ice time. Looking ahead to next season, the winger figures to serve primarily in a bottom-six role where his ceiling is likely in the 25-30 point range given he has never reached the 30-point mark in his six-year NHL career.