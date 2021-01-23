Robinson scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.

He also added a team-high five hits, three shots on net and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. The 25-year-old was the only Jackets player to have a multi-point afternoon, and Robinson needed to fire home an empty-net goal from just past center ice inside the final two minutes to do it. The points were his first of the season, but while the eventual arrival of Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic will shuffle up Columbus' lines, Robinson's spot in John Tortorella's lineup seems fairly secure thanks to his physical play and high compete level.