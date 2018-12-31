Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson: Promoted from minors
Robinson was called up from AHL Cleveland on Monday.
Aftering racking up 10 goals and nine helpers with the Monsters this season, Robinson could be more than just an emergency depth call-up while Nick Foligno (personal) is away from the team. If the 23-year-old Robinson does slot into the lineup against the Senators on Monday, it will likely be in bottom-six role.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...