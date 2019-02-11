Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson: Recalled by Blue Jackets
Robinson was promoted from AHL Cleveland on Monday.
Robinson has 12 goals and 24 points in 45 AHL appearances this season, leading team rookies in points, goals, assists and plus/minus. The 23-year-old is still looking for his first NHL point.
