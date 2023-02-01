Robinson scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals.

Robinson cut Columbus' deficit to 3-2 in the second period, burying a feed from Mathieu Olivier on an odd-man rush. It was Robinson's first goal since Dec, 9. He'd tallied just three points, all assists, in his previous 18 contests. The 27-year-old Robinson now has four goals, eight assists and 72 hits through 44 games while playing mostly in the bottom six.