Robinson scored a goal on his lone shot in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Robinson cut Toronto's lead to 3-2 in the third period, scooping up a loose puck before beating Joseph Woll with a wrister on the rush. The 27-year-old Robinson has goals in consecutive games after going scoreless in his previous four contests. He's up to 12 goals and 23 points in 70 games this season while playing a bottom-six role.