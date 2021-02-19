Robinson scored an empty-net goal on two shots and was plus-2 in a 3-0 win over the Predators on Thursday.

Robinson won a race to a loose puck and found the empty net from the Nashville blue line, putting an end to his eight-game goal slump in the process. He only saw a tick under 11 minutes of ice time in his bottom-six role, but Robinson made the most of it by providing four hits in addition to his goal.