Robinson registered a short-handed goal and an assist with four shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over Detroit.

Robinson gave the Blue Jackets a 3-2 lead 6:43 into the third period, connecting on a one-timer from the left circle while Columbus was shorthanded. It was the eighth goal of the year for Robinson, eclipsing the seven he tallied in 2019-20, his first full NHL season. Robinson also assisted on Oliver Bjorkstrand's second-period goal for his second multi-point game in his last seven contests.