Robinson was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Friday, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Robinson averaged 12:41 of ice time during his call-up from the minors, but was held without a point and managed just three shots on goal, four hits and zero PIM. Without Markus Hannikainen (elbow) or Brandon Dubinsky (hamstring), the team will need to promote another player from the minors or bring Robinson back before Saturday's clash with Washington.