Robinson (upper body) won't play Thursday versus Washington, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Robinson will miss at least one contest with the upper-body injury he sustained during Tuesday's loss to the Senators. The 27-year-old winger has picked up 10 points through 34 contests this season.
