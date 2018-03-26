Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson: Signs entry-level deal
Robinson put pen to paper on a two-year, entry-level contract with Columbus on Monday.
Robinson -- who just finished his senior season with Princeton -- is expected to join the Blue Jackets on the road in Edmonton. The 22-year-old compiled 17 goals and 14 assists in 36 games for the Tigers this year. While Tuesday's matchup will likely be too soon, don't be surprised to see the winger make his NHL debut at some point during the team's three-game road trip.
