Robinson scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 3-1 victory over the Flames.

On a brutal night overall for the Calgary defense, MacKenzie Weegar's lazy pass early in the second period might have been the worst gaffe -- it sprung Robinson for a breakaway from the Columbus blue line, and the 27-year-old made no mistake as he wired the puck top shelf over Jacob Markstrom's glove. That snapped a seven-game point drought for Robinson, and the checking-line regular has just three goals and eight points through 25 games on the season.