Robinson scored three goals in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Sabres.

The checking-line winger tickled twine in each period, including an empty-netter in the final minute to squash Buffalo's comeback attempt. Robinson came into Tuesday with only five goals and 15 points on the season, so a repeat performance isn't likely, but he is now two goals short of tying the career-high 10 he set in 2021-22.