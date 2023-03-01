Robinson scored three goals in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Sabres.
The checking-line winger tickled twine in each period, including an empty-netter in the final minute to squash Buffalo's comeback attempt. Robinson came into Tuesday with only five goals and 15 points on the season, so a repeat performance isn't likely, but he is now two goals short of tying the career-high 10 he set in 2021-22.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson: Scores in defeat•
-
Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson: Returns Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson: Labeled game-time call•
-
Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson: Sidelined with upper-body issue•
-
Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson: Not practicing Thursday•