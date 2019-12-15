Robinson recorded two assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

The 24-year-old now has a tidy three goals and six points through 12 games since getting called up in early November. John Tortorella was scrambling to assemble lines after Sonny MIlano (upper body) and Josh Anderson (upper body) both exited the game in the first period, but the coach may have struck gold when he put Robinson with Pierre-Luc Dubois and Alexandre Texier -- Texier scored twice in the third period to send the game to OT, with his new linemates getting the helpers on both goals. Whether Milano and Anderson's injuries prove to be serious or not, don't be surprised if the Dubois-Texier-Robinson unit stays together Monday against the Capitals.