Robinson dished out two assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Philadelphia.
Robinson assisted on goals by Brendan Gaunce and Carson Meyer as Columbus raced out to a 2-0 lead. Meyer's goal was the first of his NHL career. Robinson's goal drought sits at 10 games, but the New Jersey native has supplied a respectable five assists during that stretch to maintain some semblance of value.
