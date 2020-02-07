Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson: Will play after all
Robinson (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Friday's game against Detroit, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Despite an earlier report that suggested otherwise, Robinson will slot into a bottom-six role against the Red Wings. The 24-year-old winger has notched nine points in 34 games this campaign.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson: Not expected to play•
-
Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson: Deemed day-to-day•
-
Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson: Inks contract extension•
-
Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson: Ends drought with goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson: Two helpers in OT loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson: Notches helper in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.