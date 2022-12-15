Robinson (illness) won't be in the lineup Thursday versus Tampa Bay.
Robinson has three goals and nine points in 27 games this season. Liam Foudy, who was a healthy scratch in Columbus' past five games, is expected to play against the Lightning.
