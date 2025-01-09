Gudbranson (shoulder) took the ice with the Blue Jackets' other injured skaters Thursday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Gudbranson should still be considered out indefinitely at this point, as this is just the first step in his recovery process. Still, it's a step in the right direction for the veteran blueliner, who has been out of action since the third game of the 2024-25 campaign. Once cleared to play, Gudbranson should retake his spot on the blue line, though he shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of offensive contributions considering he's reached the 20-point threshold just once in his career.