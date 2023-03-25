Gudbranson (upper body) will not travel to Montreal on Saturday and could be dealing with a "longer-term" injury, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Based on the wording from head coach Brad Larsen, Gudbranson could be out for the entire three-game road trip. The 31-year-old blueliner can be considered out indefinitely until more information is available. Columbus will need to promote a replacement from AHL Cleveland.