Gudbranson (upper body) will not travel to Montreal on Saturday and could be dealing with a "longer-term" injury, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Based on the wording from head coach Brad Larsen, Gudbranson could be out for the entire three-game road trip. The 31-year-old blueliner can be considered out indefinitely until more information is available. Columbus will need to promote a replacement from AHL Cleveland.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Exits Friday's game•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Makes impact Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Nabs assist in overtime•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Earns helper Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Point drought continues•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Gets first goal with new team•