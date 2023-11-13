Gudbranson recorded two assists, three hits and five blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Gudbranson had no offense in October, but he's sparked his scoring touch with a goal and five helpers over six games in November. The 31-year-old helped out on tallies from Justin Danforth and Sean Kuraly in this contest. Gudbranson is up to six points, 41 blocks, 13 hits, 13 PIM, 15 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 15 appearances this season.