Gudbranson logged an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Johnny Gaudreau wasn't the only former Flame to make a return to the Saddledome on Monday. Gudbranson had a career year with the Flames last year, then turned that into a four-year contract with the Blue Jackets in the summer. His assist snapped a 17-game point drought. Despite Columbus' poor play as a team, Gudbranson is on a similar scoring rate this season. He has nine points with a minus-20 rating, 88 blocked shots, 84 hits, 61 shots on net and 36 PIM through 46 outings.