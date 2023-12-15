Gudbranson has served his one-game suspension and will be eligible to face New Jersey on Saturday.

Gudbranson has played in just one of the team's last five contests due to his suspension and an illness. The blueliner has scored just once in his last 17 appearances while registering a mere 18 shots, though he did record eight helpers over that stretch. Still, even with his return the Ottawa native is unlikely to suddenly become an offensive stud considering he has never reached the 20-point threshold in his career.