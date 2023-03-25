Gudbranson (upper body) will not return to Friday's game against the Islanders, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Gudbranson logged 16:21 of ice time with one shot before leaving Friday's contest. The veteran blueliner has 13 points in 70 games this season. An update on his status could be available before Saturday's game in Montreal.
