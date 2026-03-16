Gudbranson (upper body) will be a game-time decision versus Carolina on Tuesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Gudbranson has been out of action for the Jackets' last three contests due to his upper-body injury. The 34-year-old blueliner's return is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy managers, considering he is currently mired in an 11-game pointless streak. Without an offensive upside, Gudbranson doesn't offer enough category coverage to be more than a mid-range fantasy option.